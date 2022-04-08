Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €191.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €191.00 ($209.89) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €164.09 ($180.32).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €155.95 ($171.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €116.65 ($128.19) and a 1-year high of €174.75 ($192.03). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €139.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €145.24.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

