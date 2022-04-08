Warburg Research Reiterates “€9.50” Price Target for Südzucker (ETR:SZU)

Warburg Research set a €9.50 ($10.44) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.02) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.38) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.40) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($12.09) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.10 ($14.40).

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €11.96 ($13.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 32.24. Südzucker has a twelve month low of €9.75 ($10.71) and a twelve month high of €14.62 ($16.07). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.81.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

