Wedbush Comments on argenx SE’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for argenx in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.91.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.33.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $328.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.19. argenx has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $356.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of argenx by 47.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

