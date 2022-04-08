Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Adyen (ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS: ADYEY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/4/2022 – Adyen is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Adyen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

3/25/2022 – Adyen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €3,150.00 ($3,461.54) to €2,800.00 ($3,076.92). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Adyen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

3/16/2022 – Adyen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

2/15/2022 – Adyen was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2022 – Adyen was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/10/2022 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

2/10/2022 – Adyen was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2022 – Adyen had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from €2,750.00 ($3,021.98) to €2,500.00 ($2,747.25).

Shares of ADYEY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.99. 464,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,194. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. Adyen has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.