WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.63.

Shares of WELL opened at C$5.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.76. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$3.76 and a twelve month high of C$8.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

