Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

TIXT has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.75.

NYSE TIXT opened at $23.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. TELUS International has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

