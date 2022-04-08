Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $104.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

RHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

RHP stock opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.62.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The business’s revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

