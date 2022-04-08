Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 214.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

NYSE WELL opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.48. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

