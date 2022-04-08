Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WERN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $37.99 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 42.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.