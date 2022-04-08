Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WES. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

WES stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 3.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $5,321,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $207,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $1,739,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 20.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 255,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

