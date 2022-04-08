Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ WWR opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.38. Westwater Resources has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Westwater Resources by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 812,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.