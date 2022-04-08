Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ WWR opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.38. Westwater Resources has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.70.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Westwater Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.
