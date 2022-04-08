Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $167.85

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $167.85 and last traded at $168.48, with a volume of 12813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.03.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.89.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Whirlpool by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Whirlpool by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 180,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.