Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$14.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SPGYF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

SPGYF opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.0235 dividend. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

