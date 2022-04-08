WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

WHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Hovde Group cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 33,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,915. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

