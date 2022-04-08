Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.35.

NYSE WSM opened at $143.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $127.85 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.23.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

