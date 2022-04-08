Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Sets New 1-Year Low at $107.81

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $107.81 and last traded at $108.03, with a volume of 5785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.52.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

In other news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after acquiring an additional 377,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,966,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Wingstop by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,909,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

