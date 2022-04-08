Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.91

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.91 and last traded at $52.44, with a volume of 658065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WGO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

