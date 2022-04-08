Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Trading Up 4.5%

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.19 and last traded at $54.99. 15,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 973,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.64.

Several research firms have commented on WGO. Citigroup began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,075,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 888,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,563,000 after purchasing an additional 397,122 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 644,411 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,641,000 after purchasing an additional 39,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.