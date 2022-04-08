WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB) Trading Down 0%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.49 and last traded at $65.88. 2,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.90.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.94.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (EMCB)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.