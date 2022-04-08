WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.73

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.73 and traded as high as $53.45. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $53.25, with a volume of 173,519 shares changing hands.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

