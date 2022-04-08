World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $186.79

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $186.79, but opened at $180.75. World Acceptance shares last traded at $181.54, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.01. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $148.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.12 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

