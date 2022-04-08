World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $186.79

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $186.79, but opened at $180.75. World Acceptance shares last traded at $181.54, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.
WRLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.01. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.
World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
