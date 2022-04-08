Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $42,857.18 on Top Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $42,857.18 or 1.00263529 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $11.83 billion and $252.80 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00065154 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00026409 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009257 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 275,930 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

