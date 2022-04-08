Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,159 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 65,309 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.12% of Wynn Resorts worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 130.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 40.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN opened at $73.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $136.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.30.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.65.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wynn Resorts (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.