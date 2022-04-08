XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of XPeng stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 319,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,133,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 6.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in XPeng by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in XPeng by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in XPeng by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in XPeng by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in XPeng by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

