Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $102.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

