Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in RingCentral by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after acquiring an additional 270,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 40.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,109,000 after acquiring an additional 114,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RingCentral by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,624,000 after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in RingCentral by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,360,000 after acquiring an additional 139,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $69,274,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.05.

Shares of RNG opened at $115.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.34. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.91 and a twelve month high of $337.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.76.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.