Xponance Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Hess by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $111.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.86.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

