Xponance Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,873,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,523,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.81.

ALB stock opened at $211.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.61. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 197.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.66%.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

