Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 403,251 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,941,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 602,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,471,000 after buying an additional 157,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.54 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.