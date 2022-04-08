Xponance Inc. Purchases 4,782 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.56. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $71.94.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus increased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

