Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Shares of WH stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

