Xponance Inc. Sells 1,345 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $28.07 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.