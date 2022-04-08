Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Given a $6.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) has been given a $6.50 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AUY. CSFB set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.19.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

