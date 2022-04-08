Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Sells $701,920.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $701,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE YELP opened at $34.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10 and a beta of 1.75. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.
Yelp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yelp (YELP)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.