Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Sells $701,920.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $701,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE YELP opened at $34.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10 and a beta of 1.75. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Yelp by 63.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

