Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 148,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Baker Hughes by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 165,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 500,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 76,151 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,105,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKR stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

