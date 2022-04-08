Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Medpace by 126.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $166.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

