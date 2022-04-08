Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 130,616 Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 130,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,706,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,265,000 after purchasing an additional 581,085 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after buying an additional 367,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,923,000 after buying an additional 320,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 346,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 113,751 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.35. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

