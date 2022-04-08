Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,662 WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of WEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX opened at $166.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16,680.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $232.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.88.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.77.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

