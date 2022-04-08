Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 76,202 KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 76,202 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of KBR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,363,000 after acquiring an additional 715,168 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 23.4% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 81.8% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after buying an additional 556,378 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. KBR’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 533.33%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

