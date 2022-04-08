Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $3.38 Million in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Group 1 Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,128,000 after acquiring an additional 218,096 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.60.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $150.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.00 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.54 and its 200-day moving average is $187.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.37. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

