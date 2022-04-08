Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $3.39 Million in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,951,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 26,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,015,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $387,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,196 shares of company stock worth $5,852,041. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

