Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $3.62 Million in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United States Steel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

X stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

In related news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,457. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

