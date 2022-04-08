Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 111,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MDU Resources Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,924,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 720,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 49.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,202,000 after purchasing an additional 406,118 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 51.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

MDU stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.77%.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

