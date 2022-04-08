Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 87,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

PPBI opened at $33.78 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPBI. Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

