Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.61 Million Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Valvoline as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Valvoline by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

VVV opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.47.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

