Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 56.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after acquiring an additional 108,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $137.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.30 and a 200-day moving average of $131.50.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

