Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $3.31 Million Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 20.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FLOW shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of FLOW opened at $86.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

