Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $3.48 Million Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American States Water as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in American States Water by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 36,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $6,508,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $90.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. American States Water has a 52 week low of $76.11 and a 52 week high of $103.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.42.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

