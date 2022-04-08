Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $3.70 Million Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 83.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

