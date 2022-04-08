Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $3.70 Million Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 83.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of GT stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.